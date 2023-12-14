Family lost most of their belongings in Jonesboro storage unit theft

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tenants at a Life Storage facility are still reeling after thieves burglarized 30 units on Nov. 25.

The facility on Jonesboro Rd. had fencing, coded entry, security cameras, and locked units.

It didn’t matter.

Natasha Turner’s family lost everything in the burglary.

“It didn’t matter about the locks I had on because they took the whole plate off,” Turner said, showing how the burglars pried open hers and numerous other units.

Turner and her family were in the process of moving to Jonesboro. She said she began renting the unit at the start of August until she could find a house; however, a medical issue took her out of town. By the time she was able to return to the unit, mostly empty bins and boxes remained.

She estimates she lost about $50,000 worth of clothes, professional equipment, furniture, and jewellery. But it’s not the dollar signs that hurt the most.

“They took my mother’s stuff,” she said. That includes a treasured video of her mother dancing at a wedding just before her death.

“I will never get that back,” Turner said. “That’s the last tape, the last performance we’ve seen of my mother before she passed away.”

Turner, a disabled army veteran, also had her military records, two handguns, and several uniforms stolen.

“They have all of that,” she said. “They took my medical records. They took my army files.”

She has renters insurance, but this is where coverage can be a bit complicated.

1. Check to see if your renters or homeowners policy covers storage (most policies do). The catch is that they usually only cover up to 10% of the policy on outside-the-home storage. This means if you have a $50,000 policy, you’re only covered up to $5,000 on your storage unit.

2. Therefore, if you plan to put valuables in a unit, get an additional insurance policy, what is often known as a “rider” policy. This can help fill in the gap if your possessions in the unit exceed the insurance coverage.

3. You should also inventory the items in your unit in case of theft. Having a list of items can help you realize the monetary value of what’s stolen for yourself and insurance purposes.

Turner says her policy will only cover up to $3,000, a small portion of what she says the stolen items were worth. Now, she’s pestering Life Storage to figure out how the theft happened in the first place, if any of her valuables can be recovered, and what can be done better moving forward..

“I figured for three months, my stuff would be fine here,” she said.

Note: If you would like to help Turner, a GoFundMe can be found here.

