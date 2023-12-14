3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family lost most of their belongings in Jonesboro storage unit theft

How can you prepare for such a situation?
30 storage units in Jonesboro burglarized
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tenants at a Life Storage facility are still reeling after thieves burglarized 30 units on Nov. 25.

The facility on Jonesboro Rd. had fencing, coded entry, security cameras, and locked units.

It didn’t matter.

Natasha Turner’s family lost everything in the burglary.

“It didn’t matter about the locks I had on because they took the whole plate off,” Turner said, showing how the burglars pried open hers and numerous other units.

Turner and her family were in the process of moving to Jonesboro. She said she began renting the unit at the start of August until she could find a house; however, a medical issue took her out of town. By the time she was able to return to the unit, mostly empty bins and boxes remained.

She estimates she lost about $50,000 worth of clothes, professional equipment, furniture, and jewellery. But it’s not the dollar signs that hurt the most.

“They took my mother’s stuff,” she said. That includes a treasured video of her mother dancing at a wedding just before her death.

“I will never get that back,” Turner said. “That’s the last tape, the last performance we’ve seen of my mother before she passed away.”

Turner, a disabled army veteran, also had her military records, two handguns, and several uniforms stolen.

“They have all of that,” she said. “They took my medical records. They took my army files.”

She has renters insurance, but this is where coverage can be a bit complicated.

1. Check to see if your renters or homeowners policy covers storage (most policies do). The catch is that they usually only cover up to 10% of the policy on outside-the-home storage. This means if you have a $50,000 policy, you’re only covered up to $5,000 on your storage unit.

2. Therefore, if you plan to put valuables in a unit, get an additional insurance policy, what is often known as a “rider” policy. This can help fill in the gap if your possessions in the unit exceed the insurance coverage.

3. You should also inventory the items in your unit in case of theft. Having a list of items can help you realize the monetary value of what’s stolen for yourself and insurance purposes.

Turner says her policy will only cover up to $3,000, a small portion of what she says the stolen items were worth. Now, she’s pestering Life Storage to figure out how the theft happened in the first place, if any of her valuables can be recovered, and what can be done better moving forward..

“I figured for three months, my stuff would be fine here,” she said.

Note: If you would like to help Turner, a GoFundMe can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Dozens of firefighters came to a house fire off State Street in Midtown early Wednesday morning.
3 dead in overnight house fire in Home Park neighborhood near Georgia Tech

Latest News

Atlanta school district giving shoes to homeless students ‘to fill in the gaps’ .
Atlanta Public Schools workers give new shoes to homeless students ‘to fill in the gaps’
House Congressman Mike Collins wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy Wednesday...
Georgia lawmakers put pressure on USPS to improve service amid holiday shipping
Texaco gas station at 1117 Lee St. SW
3 people shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say
Getting more Georgia women into gaming
Getting more Georgia women into gaming
New shoes for homeless students in Atlanta
New shoes for homeless students in Atlanta