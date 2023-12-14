3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement

The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her death was accidental.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago woman who froze to death after she became locked in a hotel freezer has agreed to a $10 million legal settlement.

Kenneka Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, will receive about $3.7 million, according to court records made public Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported. Other family members will receive $1.2 million and $1.5 million. Another $3.5 million will cover attorney fees, with $6,000 covering the cost of Jenkins’ funeral.

Jenkins was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in suburban Rosemont in September 2017, a day after she attended a party there. The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her death was accidental.

Alcohol intoxication and the use of a drug for treating epilepsy and migraines were “significant contributing factors” in her death, the office said. Surveillance videos released by police showed Jenkins wandering alone through a kitchen area near the freezer at around 3:30 a.m. on the day she disappeared.

Martin filed a lawsuit in December 2018 alleging that the hotel, a security company and a restaurant at the hotel that rented the freezer were negligent because they didn’t secure the freezer or conduct a proper search following Jenkins’ disappearance. The lawsuit initially sought more than $50 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, friends that Jenkins had attended the party with alerted Martin at around 4 a.m. that she was missing. Martin contacted the hotel and was told it would review surveillance footage, according to the lawsuit.

But Jenkins’ body wasn’t discovered for more than 21 hours after she was believed to have entered the freezer. Surveillance footage wasn’t reviewed until police arrived at the hotel, according to the lawsuit. Had the hotel properly monitored the security cameras, Jenkins would still be alive, the lawsuit argued.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Dozens of firefighters came to a house fire off State Street in Midtown early Wednesday morning.
3 dead in overnight house fire in Home Park neighborhood near Georgia Tech

Latest News

Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
Four families impacted by Georgia's foster care system talk with Atlanta News First Investigates.
Nearly one year later, Georgia’s child welfare system still in federal limbo
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress