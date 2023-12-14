3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Cold start, breezy and mid to upper 50s this afternoon

Wind gusts upwards of 20 mph possible
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We continue our cool and dry weather into Thursday with temperatures this morning in the 30s, and highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Today, you will notice some breezier conditions build in with wind gusts upwards of 20 mph possible through the afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop into the low 30s ahead of another nice and sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to round out the work week.

The weekend brings some changes. While Saturday will be dry with more cloud cover, Sunday is a First Alert for a fairly rainy and windy day.

All eyes will be on a front to our northwest and a gulf low to our south. As these two features collide, rain will become more widespread through the morning.

There is still a little bit of work to do on this forecast, as some models still keep this low, and the heavier rain it carries, further south and east.

For now, we will keep a 50% coverage of rain, but that could go up or down through the day today as models continue to figure out exactly where this low sets up.

A few lingering showers could continue into Monday, especially northeast of the city, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday is completely dry next week with a morning in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s.

Dry and cool to round out the week and kick off the weekend. First alert for rain and wind Sunday(ANF)

