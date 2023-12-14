First Alert Forecast: Cooler Tonight, Seasonable & Sunny Tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Despite seasonably mild temperatures today (the upper 50s), clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to dip to the low to mid 30s areas wide. Expect lots of sunshine to rule the day Friday, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be a transitional day with clouds increasing ahead of our weekend weather maker. Showers are increasingly a possibility late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Our FIRST ALERT is still in place for rain Sunday as this system passes to our east and interacts with an upper level system to our northwest. The latest guidance is hinting at a faster moving system, which means would could see things dry out early Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures trend cooler heading into the beginning of the week, with sub-freezing temperatures likely Wednesday morning.

Rain and wind Sunday (Atlanta News First)

