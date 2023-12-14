3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Food insecurity up in North Fulton | How you can help NFCC feed working families

North Fulton Community Charities’ food pantry serves about 200 families per day.
North Fulton Community Charities
North Fulton Community Charities(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Food insecurity in North Fulton is at an all-time high - up nearly 50 percent from this time last year. Representatives at North Fulton Community Charities say they’re seeing a lot of working families visit their food pantry.

While the nonprofit operates several programs, including emergency financial assistance for rent or utilities, workforce readiness, and their thrift store - it’s their food pantry in Roswell that illustrates how food insecurity is impacting families in metro Atlanta.

NFCC’s food pantry is unique in that it allows its members to choose the grocery items they need.

“It’s truly like going to a grocery store. It gives our families dignity, it gives them choice, which is really important to us,” said Melody Fortin, pantry services, North Fulton Community Charities.

The store is open six days a week. A total of 190 volunteers work to keep the shelves stocked, serving on average 200 families per day in Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, and Mountain Park.

“There are all sorts of needs. There are needs for seniors who live on a fixed income. There are people whose cars break down and they may need to come to the pantry for a little bit and there are people who rely on us all the time and that allows them to stay in their house,” said Fortin.

The organization’s thrift store sits right next door to their food pantry. NFCC offers its food pantry members vouchers to shop at the thrift store for clothing and other household items. The thrift store is also open to the public so by shopping in the store, customers are helping NFCC continue their mission.

“Someone donates pots and pans that she’s not using. I look at them, I tidy them up, and put a price on them. Then someone else who needs pots and pans is going to buy them. With the money that the thrift store makes, they buy food for people who would otherwise be hungry,” said Teresa Dore, a thrift store volunteer.

Mary John Davis drives in from south Forsyth County every Wednesday, on senior day, to shop at NFCC’s thrift store. Thrifting is a hobby for her, but also a way for her to give back.

“It’s just a bonus. It’s an added thing. I think it makes a difference,” said Mary John Davis.

When choosing an organization to give to, it’s important to find out after costs, what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

North Fulton Community Charities scored 99 percent, earning a four-star rating on CharityNavigator.

NFCC welcomes volunteers to donate their time in the thrift store and food pantry. You can also give a monetary gift by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Dozens of firefighters came to a house fire off State Street in Midtown early Wednesday morning.
3 dead in overnight house fire in Home Park neighborhood near Georgia Tech

Latest News

Generic police lights
76-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Austell, police say
A car crashed into a power pole and caused a fire in Woodstock.
Car takes out power pole, causes fire on railroad tracks in Cherokee County
Water main break on Lindbergh Drive in northeast Atlanta.
Water restored in northeast Atlanta neighborhood after water main break
DeKalb Fire says three people and their pets escaped a house fire overnight in Stone Mountain.
3 people escape house fire with their pets in DeKalb County