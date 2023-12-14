Food insecurity up in North Fulton | How you can help NFCC feed working families

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Food insecurity in North Fulton is at an all-time high - up nearly 50 percent from this time last year. Representatives at North Fulton Community Charities say they’re seeing a lot of working families visit their food pantry.

While the nonprofit operates several programs, including emergency financial assistance for rent or utilities, workforce readiness, and their thrift store - it’s their food pantry in Roswell that illustrates how food insecurity is impacting families in metro Atlanta.

NFCC’s food pantry is unique in that it allows its members to choose the grocery items they need.

“It’s truly like going to a grocery store. It gives our families dignity, it gives them choice, which is really important to us,” said Melody Fortin, pantry services, North Fulton Community Charities.

The store is open six days a week. A total of 190 volunteers work to keep the shelves stocked, serving on average 200 families per day in Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, and Mountain Park.

“There are all sorts of needs. There are needs for seniors who live on a fixed income. There are people whose cars break down and they may need to come to the pantry for a little bit and there are people who rely on us all the time and that allows them to stay in their house,” said Fortin.

The organization’s thrift store sits right next door to their food pantry. NFCC offers its food pantry members vouchers to shop at the thrift store for clothing and other household items. The thrift store is also open to the public so by shopping in the store, customers are helping NFCC continue their mission.

“Someone donates pots and pans that she’s not using. I look at them, I tidy them up, and put a price on them. Then someone else who needs pots and pans is going to buy them. With the money that the thrift store makes, they buy food for people who would otherwise be hungry,” said Teresa Dore, a thrift store volunteer.

Mary John Davis drives in from south Forsyth County every Wednesday, on senior day, to shop at NFCC’s thrift store. Thrifting is a hobby for her, but also a way for her to give back.

“It’s just a bonus. It’s an added thing. I think it makes a difference,” said Mary John Davis.

When choosing an organization to give to, it’s important to find out after costs, what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

North Fulton Community Charities scored 99 percent, earning a four-star rating on CharityNavigator.

NFCC welcomes volunteers to donate their time in the thrift store and food pantry. You can also give a monetary gift by visiting their website here.

