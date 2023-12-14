3-Degree Guarantee
Former Rockdale County teacher arrested, caught on camera assaulting students, police say

Janice Foot, 58, was booked in Rockdale County Jail on Dec. 12. She was released the same day...
Janice Foot, 58, was booked in Rockdale County Jail on Dec. 12. She was released the same day on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Rockdale County special education teacher has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree child cruelty, according to Conyers police.

Janice Foot, 58, was booked in Rockdale County Jail on Dec. 12. She was released the same day on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.

Police said a family reached out to the department on Nov. 8 after C.J. Hicks Elementary School told them Foot had been fired for abusing their 5-year-old child.

According to police, videos from inside the special education classroom showed Foot forcing a child’s head against a desk, stopping them from watching a film being shown to the class. That student and a second victim, another 5-year-old, had bruises and scratch marks on the side and backs of their heads, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 929-4203.

