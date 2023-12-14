Georgia lawmakers put pressure on USPS to improve service amid holiday shipping

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ahead of the busy holiday shipment season, Georgia lawmakers are calling on the United States Postal Service (USPS) to address key issues residents are reporting.

House Congressman Mike Collins wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy Wednesday saying USPS operations are breaking down in Georgia and customers want better service.

“It’s every district in Georgia it seems like. We started reaching out to other members in the delegation here in Georgia, and they were telling us they’re seeing the same problems,” said Mike Collins, Georgia’s 10th Congressional District Republican representative.

Collins said several of his local constituents have been reporting problems.

“We’ve had people that have been calling and reporting things from mail missing, being stolen, irregular routes, people that are just not delivering the mail regularly,” Collins said.

Collins sent the letter to USPS Postmaster Louis Dejoy on Wednesday, with signatures of support from 12 other Georgia lawmakers.

“So it’s just a simple ask of the postal service, what’s been going on? How are you monitoring? How are you going to fix it,” Collins said while describing the letter he wrote.

Collins told USPS he wants answers to the questions spelled out in the letter by Jan. 8, 2024.

However, this is not the first letter of concern sent to Dejoy from a Georgia lawmaker.

Back in September, senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock sent a letter to the postmaster to address the “unsatisfactory conditions” at a United States Post Office building in Greensboro becoming an eyesore and posing a “potential safety hazard.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Dejoy about both letters of concern on Wednesday.

USPS responded and said they are looking into specifics related to this matter.

Georgians told Atlanta News First they want changes, especially around the holidays.

“Sometimes you show up to the post office and they say it’s open and it’s not open,” one resident said outside of the Howell Mill Midtown Atlanta USPS location Wednesday.

“I dropped this package off and the value of the package was like $250 and I guess they didn’t scan it in, and it went to the warehouse and supposedly got lost,” Adrina Phillips, an Atlanta resident, said.

Philips said she hopes USPS makes adjustments so that holiday shipping improves.

“At least the post office being open late, and I guess more employees,” Philips said.

If you are looking for a quick solution to your holiday shipments, here is the list of shipping deadlines you should know about:

UPS 3-Day Select has a deadline of Dec. 19

UPS 2nd-Day Air will need to ship by Dec. 20

Next Day Air must ship by Dec. 21

USPS’ Priority Mail deadline is Dec. 18

Priority Express must be sent off by Dec. 20

USPS’ Ground Advantage final deadline is Dec. 16

