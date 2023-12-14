3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

How to tip your Amazon delivery driver for free for the holidays

FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!
FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!(Amazon/Philafrenzy / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is tipping your delivery driver again this holiday season.

The program launched last year.

With each “thank you” you send, Amazon will send $5 to the driver for the first 2 million thank-yous with no charge to the customer.

You thank your driver, you tell Alexa to thank your driver on an Alexa device or search “thank my driver” on Amazon’s website or mobile shopping app.

The driver who did your most recent delivery will be notified of your appreciation and get $5 at no cost to you.

Even after the 2 million thank-yous and $5 tips have been given out, customers can continue to thank their drivers year-round with the feature, just without the free tip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Dozens of firefighters came to a house fire off State Street in Midtown early Wednesday morning.
3 dead in overnight house fire in Home Park neighborhood near Georgia Tech

Latest News

A car crashed into a power pole and caused a fire in Woodstock.
Car takes out power pole, causes fire on railroad tracks in Cherokee County
North Fulton Community Charities
Food insecurity up in North Fulton | How you can help NFCC feed working families
Six decades after attending Tri-C’s first day of classes, 78-year-old John Loas achieved his...
78-year-old man earns college degree 60 years after starting classes
A news crew is getting a glimpse of the condition inside Gaza. (Source: CNN)
GRAPHIC: Humanitarian crisis seen inside Gaza
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend