Man sentenced to 20 years in Perimeter Mall shooting, DeKalb County DA says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Decatur man has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years over a shooting at Perimeter Mall in January, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Raymon Pierre, 22, was found guilty of aggravated assault Wednesday and the judge sentenced him immediately after his conviction.

Pierre must serve six years in confinement and the rest on probation. As a condition of his release, Pierre will have to stay away from malls in DeKalb County, according to the DA’s office.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, Dunwoody police officers responded to a call of shots fired at Perimeter Mall, prosecutors said.

Responding officers reportedly saw people running from the mall and found 20-year-old Che’saun Lacey lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses told investigators Lacey had been involved in an argument with three other men “that escalated to gunfire,” prosecutors said.

The three men were then seen running away, and one of them was bleeding, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said witnesses gave officers a picture of the suspected shooter and his Instagram account. Police said he was identified as 21-year-old Roykell Holder.

The district attorney’s office said mall surveillance video showed that Pierre started the argument with Lacey. Holder then “flashed a gun,” and he and Lacey “pulled out firearms and started shooting at one another, firing off several rounds inside the crowded mall,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Lacey allegedly shot Holder in the hand, then fell to the floor when he was shot.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Pierre driving Holder and the unidentified third man away from the mall after the shooting.

Prosecutors said Holder’s mother called 911 from a nearby apartment complex that afternoon to report her son had been shot at the mall. Responding officers found Holder with a gunshot wound to his hand. They also found Pierre in the area.

The trials for Holder and Lacey are still pending, the DA’s office said.

