3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man sentenced to 20 years in Perimeter Mall shooting, DeKalb County DA says

Raymon Pierre was convicted of aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at Perimeter...
Raymon Pierre was convicted of aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at Perimeter Mall in January 2023, the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said.(DeKalb County Sheriff's office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Decatur man has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years over a shooting at Perimeter Mall in January, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Raymon Pierre, 22, was found guilty of aggravated assault Wednesday and the judge sentenced him immediately after his conviction.

Pierre must serve six years in confinement and the rest on probation. As a condition of his release, Pierre will have to stay away from malls in DeKalb County, according to the DA’s office.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, Dunwoody police officers responded to a call of shots fired at Perimeter Mall, prosecutors said.

Responding officers reportedly saw people running from the mall and found 20-year-old Che’saun Lacey lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses told investigators Lacey had been involved in an argument with three other men “that escalated to gunfire,” prosecutors said.

The three men were then seen running away, and one of them was bleeding, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said witnesses gave officers a picture of the suspected shooter and his Instagram account. Police said he was identified as 21-year-old Roykell Holder.

The district attorney’s office said mall surveillance video showed that Pierre started the argument with Lacey. Holder then “flashed a gun,” and he and Lacey “pulled out firearms and started shooting at one another, firing off several rounds inside the crowded mall,” according to prosecutors.

Mugshot of Roykell Holder and Raymon Pierre
Mugshot of Roykell Holder and Raymon Pierre(DeKalb County Sheriff's office)

Prosecutors said Lacey allegedly shot Holder in the hand, then fell to the floor when he was shot.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Pierre driving Holder and the unidentified third man away from the mall after the shooting.

Prosecutors said Holder’s mother called 911 from a nearby apartment complex that afternoon to report her son had been shot at the mall. Responding officers found Holder with a gunshot wound to his hand. They also found Pierre in the area.

The trials for Holder and Lacey are still pending, the DA’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness begins seeing the light
Trial for Hannah Payne this week
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident
Dozens of firefighters came to a house fire off State Street in Midtown early Wednesday morning.
3 dead in overnight house fire in Home Park neighborhood near Georgia Tech

Latest News

Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a Kennesaw crosswalk.
Cobb County high school student dies after being hit by alleged drunk driver, family says
Atlanta police are looking for a man after they say he broke into and tried to steal from a...
Police: Man breaks into metro Atlanta church, tries to steal donated items
Talisha Smith
Clayton County police looking for missing woman with multiple personalities
Atlanta police are looking for a man after they say he broke into and tried to steal from a...
Man breaks into church, tries to steal donated items, Atlanta police say