Multiple people taken to hospital after four-vehicle wreck in Alpharetta

Four vehicles were involved in a wreck on Highway 9 and Roswell Road in Alpharetta Wednesday...
Four vehicles were involved in a wreck on Highway 9 and Roswell Road in Alpharetta Wednesday night.(Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four vehicles were involved in a wreck on Highway 9 and Roswell Road in Alpharetta Wednesday night.

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officials said a person had to be extracted after they were trapped in their vehicle.

Multiple people were taken to hospitals but officials did not say the extent of their injuries.

Police said traffic in the area will be impacted.

The crash is still under investigation.

Happening Now: Motor vehicle collision involving 4 vehicles at the intersection of Highway 9 and Roswell Rd. Fire crews...

Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

