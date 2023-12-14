3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Man breaks into metro Atlanta church, tries to steal donated items

Atlanta police are looking for a man after they say he broke into and tried to steal from a church.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In a Nov. 27 interview with police, the pastor and deacon of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church said an unknown man broke into the building off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Security video shows him walking around a room filled with clothes, toys, and other items that had been donated to families in need.

When confronted, the man escaped through a window. He didn’t get away with any items, police said.

The suspect is described as a slim Black man, standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a red hoodie and red stocking cap. Anyone with information about the case can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-TIPS (8477), texting the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting an online report.

