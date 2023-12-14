Several homes without water in northeast Atlanta after water main break

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A broken water main has left several residents without water in northeast Atlanta Thursday morning.

It happened on Lindbergh Drive in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood.

Construction workers have been out working overnight to make repairs.

Lindbergh Drive NE is currently closed between Brookwood Drive NE and Acorn Avenue NE, but cars can get around the work zone. For those living in the area, some driveways are blocked by the repair work. Crews hope to have the repairs finished and the section of road back open soon.

