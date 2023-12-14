Students surprise single mom with Christmas presents for her 7 children

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 200 Cobb County high school students came together to bring holiday cheer to seven kids they’ve never met.

Students at Hillgrove High School’s Future Business Leaders of America gathered everything from bicycles to tablets, toys, and laptops — all gifts for Eshay Hill’s seven children.

“I am one of those people who tries to do it all without asking for help,” said Hill.

The gifts are part of a larger lesson instructor Jolene Render is trying to teach her students.

“When they are successful in the business world, which I know they will be, they should always give back to the community. This was a perfect project for that,” said Render.

The little ones immediately started riding their bikes through the library and opening their dolls. There was even a present for mom who told us her kids are grateful for any and every present they receive.

“They welcomed us, with no judgement,” said Hill.

There are the presents you get, and the gift you receive by giving. That lesson is hitting home for many of the students.

“I like how our club made this possible. It is great seeing everyone have a chance with something they can play with. Some people don’t get to have these things and it is good we could give back to them,” said 14-year-old Brandon King.

“Now that I think about it, this means more than I thought. Knowing that someone can experience this, yeah, it feels good. It feels good,” said 15-year-old Ines Bendannoun.

“If I was in their situation, I would want somebody to do the same thing for me,” said 16-year-old Anna Gardner.

“I am excited that they were able to feel what it feels like to give to a family,” said Angela Stewart, Principal of Hillgrove High School. “You are right, they don’t know this family but we try to teach them that it is really about giving. It is about being able to share, being able to show love. That is what I am most excited about the program, just to teach them what true giving is.”

