Supreme Court to hear case on pill used in over half of U.S. abortions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would hear a case surrounding the drug Mifepristone, the small pill used in over half of U.S. abortion procedures.

The case will be elevated to the high court from Texas, asking justices to reverse an appellate court ruling upholding a state restriction on the pill.

Their decision could bar doctors from prescribing Mifepristone via telehealth and sending it to patients by mail and would restrict a woman’s access to it from 10 weeks of pregnancy to seven.

Nothing will change in Georgia while the hearing plays out, with a ruling expected in June of 2024 — right in the middle of the presidential election. It’s a case that could have enormous political implications and could change the landscape of abortion care in the United States.

It’s also the first significant abortion case heard by the high court since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“It does give us optimism,” said Zemmie Fleck, executive director of Georgia Right to Life. “Abortion, we talk about it, we say that word, but when we say that word, do we actually think about the human lives that are affected and impacted and lost because of this issue?”

An estimated 5 million U.S. women have used Mifepristone since it was first approved by the American Food and Drug Administration in 2000. It’s the method used in around 54% of abortion procedures in the United States. Mifepristone is available in over 60 countries.

“It currently can be prescribed by telehealth and the pills could be mailed – that would be all taken away,” said Dr. Mimi Zieman, an OB/GYN specialist in Atlanta. “It’s ignoring medical standards, scientific evidence, it’s undermining the FDA’s rulings, which could affect other medications.”

Zieman said Mifepristone is one of the most scrutinized medications in the world and has proven to be safer than Tylenol or Viagra.

“This has nothing to do with safety or medicine,” she said. “This is politicians interfering — and judges — with healthcare.”

Fleck, on the other hand, points to the cases where the drug proved dangerous, not just to a patient’s physical health.

“There’s testimony after testimony of women who have been physically, emotionally or mentally challenged and scarred and injured because of the abortion pill,” she said. “There is a child that dies every time an abortion is performed, no matter how that abortion takes place and until we say enough is enough, then we are going to see this as a hot-button issue.”

But Zieman notes that abortions have been on the rise since the historic overturning of Roe and that a rollback or restriction of the pill could have other, devastating effects on her field.

“States that are making bans like this are leading to OB/GYNs leaving the state,” she said. “That impacts the care of all gynecologic conditions of women of all ages; fibroids, cancers, infertility, bleeding problems.”

Georgia currently has a six-week limit on elective abortion procedures and when lawmakers are back in session next year, they’ll have two bills before them to consider on abortion. One, HB 496, would grant equal protection under the law to unborn children. The other, HR 413, would amend the Georgia constitution to grant personhood to fetuses.

