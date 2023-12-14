U.S. Soccer president explains why Fayette County was picked for new headquarters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta will soon be the new home for U.S. Soccer.

The organization is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Fayette County and building a brand-new, state-of-the-art national training facility.

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer held their annual summit at Coca-Cola headquarters in downtown Atlanta. Coca-Cola is a big sponsor of U.S. Soccer. Panelists, including U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, talked about why the organization is moving down south.

“There are so many reasons that we wanted to make Atlanta our new home,” Cone said. “Obviously, the airport is helpful. The climate here, we can play soccer here outside year-round. But also, the people. It’s a very diverse community and a really highly educated workforce as well.”

Cone said Fayette County was also selected because it had a lot of land and available space. Its proximity to Atlanta also made it a good fit.

“I think Atlanta has so much to offer,” Cone said. “It’s held the Olympics. It’s had to do major events. It’s done Super Bowls. There’s a thriving sports and entertainment industry. There is so much going for this city.”

The new headquarters and training center will create approximately 400 new jobs in Fayette County and attract fans and followers to the area. Gov. Brian Kemp said it’s a $228 million investment for the state.

“Fifty years from now, people are going to be talking about how soccer came to Fayette County and how it changed the dynamics of Fayette County,” said Darryl Hicks, chairman of the Fayette County Development Authority. “It’s a huge deal. I don’t know if I can put it into words.”

U.S. Soccer plans to break ground on the project in Spring 2024.

