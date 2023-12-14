VIDEO: Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta predicts 2023 Peach Bowl winner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traditionally, pandas are signs of luck — and a giant panda at Zoo Atlanta may have bestowed that fortune on a football team as it predicted who will win the Peach Bowl this year.

Yang Yang, one of Zoo Atlanta’s four giant pandas, awoke to an unusual sight in his outdoor habitat on Thursday. Zoo staff had given him two cardboard boxes painted with the logos of the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions, who are scheduled to face off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30.

After glancing at the Ole Miss box, Yang Yang turned to the Penn State box — and dug in!

Less than 1,900 giant pandas live in the wild, and Zoo Atlanta is currently the only place you can see the species in the United States. The four pandas are on loan from China and are expected to return home sometime in late 2024, the zoo said.

But it’s possible more pandas may be on the way. In a November summit with President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country is ready to continue collaborating with the United States on panda conversation. He specifically noted California, where the San Diego Zoo returned its pandas in 2019.

