Woman to be sentenced for shooting, killing man who left Clayton County crash scene

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is set to be sentenced following her conviction in the shooting death of a man who left the scene of a Clayton County crash in 2019.

Hannah Payne will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in connection to the death of Kenneth Herring, 62.

On Tuesday, Payne was found guilty on all counts she stood trial for, including malice and felony murder.

A jury deliberated for a little over two hours before handing down the guilty verdict.

The shooting incident happened on May 7, 2019. Payne made two 911 calls. During the trial, prosecutors argued she followed Herring after she witnessed him run a red light, hit an 18-wheeler and drive away. They also argued Payne ignored 911 dispatchers who told her not to engage with Herring.

On the witness stand, Payne testified she was trying to be a “messenger for police” when she approached Herring’s truck.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

