1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Georgia State

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting by Georgia State University early Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers were called to 92 Piedmont Avenue around midnight.

Investigators tell Atlanta News First that there appears to have been a fight between men in their early 20s when guns were pulled and shots were fired. One man died on Piedmont Avenue, according to an officer, while another was brought to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they do not believe any of the men involved are students at Georgia State University, despite the proximity to campus.

The suspected shooter is in police custody, according to investigators.

