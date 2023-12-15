1 killed in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-20 in DeKalb County.

It happened on I-20 West at Moreland Avenue SE. Atlanta police say the female driver drove into a construction site and rear-ended an unoccupied construction vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes of I-20 at Moreland Avenue and the on-ramp from Moreland to I-20 West were shut down, but two westbound lanes have since reopened. The on-ramp to I-20 remains closed.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

2 LANES BACK OPEN ON I-20 WB NEAR MORELAND. Expect slight delays, but delays will naturally build as more people hit the road. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/kYBV9oqOSB — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 15, 2023

TRAFFIC ALERT: The on ramp to I-20 WB from Moreland avenue is blocked. Crash investigation underway. Use Memorial Drive to Boulevard to get onto I-20. Clear time unknown. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/gaF8cQp8bi — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 15, 2023

