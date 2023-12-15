3-Degree Guarantee
1 killed in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

The scene of a deadly crash on I-20 West in DeKalb County.
The scene of a deadly crash on I-20 West in DeKalb County.(GDOT Camera)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-20 in DeKalb County.

It happened on I-20 West at Moreland Avenue SE. Atlanta police say the female driver drove into a construction site and rear-ended an unoccupied construction vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes of I-20 at Moreland Avenue and the on-ramp from Moreland to I-20 West were shut down, but two westbound lanes have since reopened. The on-ramp to I-20 remains closed.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

