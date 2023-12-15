3-Degree Guarantee
2 accused in deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting due back in court for final plea hearing

17th Street Bridge shooting scene on Nov. 26, 2022.
17th Street Bridge shooting scene on Nov. 26, 2022.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused in the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting in Midtown Atlanta a year ago are due in court Friday.

Derodney Russell and Deandre Forston have a final plea hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Police say 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed on the bridge after a group they were with was escorted out of Atlantic Station.

Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26, 2022.(Atlanta News First)

Another 17-year-old suspect has already agreed to a plea deal.

