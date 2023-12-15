2 accused in deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting due back in court for final plea hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused in the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting in Midtown Atlanta a year ago are due in court Friday.

Derodney Russell and Deandre Forston have a final plea hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Police say 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed on the bridge after a group they were with was escorted out of Atlantic Station.

Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26, 2022. (Atlanta News First)

Another 17-year-old suspect has already agreed to a plea deal.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.