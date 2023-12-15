2 accused in deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting due back in court for final plea hearing
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused in the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting in Midtown Atlanta a year ago are due in court Friday.
Derodney Russell and Deandre Forston have a final plea hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Police say 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed on the bridge after a group they were with was escorted out of Atlantic Station.
Another 17-year-old suspect has already agreed to a plea deal.
