2nd suspect charged in Sugarloaf Mills mall shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The second suspect in a shooting that caused panic at Sugarloaf Mills mall in August has been identified and charged, according to Gwinnett County police.

Anthony Lovett, 20, of Lithonia, was charged on Dec. 13 with three counts of aggravated assault, police said Friday.

Police said Lovett is not in custody.

On Aug. 5, Lovett and another suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ethan Dumas of Decatur, reportedly got into an argument with a shoe kiosk employee at Sugarloaf Mills mall. The argument escalated to gunfire, causing what police called “frantic chaos” at the shopping center. Nobody was injured in the exchange.

Ethan Dumas, 20, faces multiple charges — including terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property, police said. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Dumas turned himself in at Gwinnett County Jail on Sept. 11, three days after police issued arrest warrants for him.

Dumas faces multiple charges, including terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property, police said.

