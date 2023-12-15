Bomb threat at Buckhead private school a hoax, school says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police responded to a reported bomb threat at a Buckhead private school Friday but said they haven’t found evidence “that the threat is active.”

A school spokesperson said after police investigated that the threat was a hoax.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to 2890 North Fulton Drive NE, the address of Atlanta International School, regarding the reported threat Friday.

“Officers have searched the location and at this time have not obtained any credible information to indicate that the threat is active,” the police department said around noon Friday.

An Atlanta International School spokesperson said the school went into “shelter in place” mode and has since resumed normal operations.

