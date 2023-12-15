3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bomb threat at Buckhead private school a hoax, school says

Atlanta police responded to a reported bomb threat at Atlanta International School on Friday,...
Atlanta police responded to a reported bomb threat at Atlanta International School on Friday, according to the police department. A school spokesperson said the threat was a hoax.(Storyblocks.com)
By Josh White
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police responded to a reported bomb threat at a Buckhead private school Friday but said they haven’t found evidence “that the threat is active.”

A school spokesperson said after police investigated that the threat was a hoax.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to 2890 North Fulton Drive NE, the address of Atlanta International School, regarding the reported threat Friday.

“Officers have searched the location and at this time have not obtained any credible information to indicate that the threat is active,” the police department said around noon Friday.

An Atlanta International School spokesperson said the school went into “shelter in place” mode and has since resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress
Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a Kennesaw crosswalk.
Cobb County high school student dies after being hit by alleged drunk driver
Talisha Smith
Clayton County police looking for missing woman with multiple personalities

Latest News

Cobb County schools
Cobb County school districts thrown out as unconstitutional
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
A Toledo Police vehicle
Man struck, killed by train in Gainesville, Hall County sheriff says
Rudy Guiliani says Trump is a "prolific job creator"
Jurors deciding Giuliani’s damages in Georgia election workers’ case