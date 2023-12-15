3-Degree Guarantee
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A British boy whose location has been unknown for six years was found Wednesday morning in the southwestern French region of Haute-Garonne, a spokesperson for regional authorities told CNN on Thursday.

Alex Batty has not been seen since he was 11 years old.

He was taken on holiday in Spain in 2017 with his mother, “who did not have legal parental guardianship,” and his grandfather, according to a police appeal released in February 2019.

Alex was found near the city of Toulouse in the south of France, according to the spokesperson.

CNN’s affiliate BFMTV reported that the family has confirmed the teenager’s identity and that he is due to return to England shortly, according to the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana, told The Sun newspaper that she had spoken to Alex.

“I am so happy. I have spoken to him and he is well,” Caruana said. “He is currently with the authorities in France. It is such a shock.”

Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Thursday that they have been contacted regarding “a possible sighting in France of Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017.”

Officers in the English town of Oldham are in contact with French authorities to establish the “authenticity of the report,” police added.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said, “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further inquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

