Clayton County man charged with shooting, killing his father, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said a Clayton County man has been charged with killing his father.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Wednesday to the home of 56-year-old Daryl Holmes, in the 5900 block of Friar Court in the College Park area, about a death investigation.

Officers found Holmes dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The department said officers had been called to the home the day before over “a domestic disturbance” between Holmes and his 41-year-old son, Michael Lambert.

Police said responding officers “provided remedies to resolve the dispute” and left, but the dispute continued.

Family members grew worried the next day when they couldn’t get in touch with Holmes, and police were called.

Detectives “were able to quickly uncover facts” that led to Lambert being identified as the suspect in his father’s death, police said.

On Dec. 14, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly got a call that Lambert was at a location in Lake City.

Deputies responded and took Lambert to the Clayton County Police Department, where police said he was interviewed and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

