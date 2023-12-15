3-Degree Guarantee
Cobb County school districts thrown out as unconstitutional

Cobb County school board governs Georgia’s second-largest school district.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge has thrown out Cobb County’s school district maps, ruling them unconstitutional.

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia blocked the Cobb County school board from using its map, granting a preliminary injunction in Karen Finn v. Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration. The court ruled Cobb County’s board of elections enacted a racial gerrymandered school board map after the 2020 U.S. Census.

The injunction approves a motion to block the Cobb elections board from using the current map for the 2024 election cycle. The court also said it will work through a process that allows a temporary map to be used in the next election, et for May 21, 2024.

The lawsuit from which the injunction stems alleges the map diminishes the ability of Black and Latino voters in Cobb County to equally participate in the process of electing school board members. The Cobb County School Board governs the second-largest school district in Georgia.

The lawsuit was filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Southern Poverty Law Center, Southern Coalition for Social Justice, ACLU of Georgia, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, the League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, and individual Cobb County voters, parents, educators, and former students.

