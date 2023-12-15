Corners Outreach tutoring dual-language students and parents in Gwinnett and DeKalb

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School can be tough for some children, especially if they don’t know the language. Corners Outreach runs an after-school tutoring program for school-aged kids and specializes in dual-language learners.

The nonprofit is based in culturally diverse Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. They just moved into a brand-new facility in Norcross, which boasts 20 classrooms for learning. About 97 percent of the families they serve are Latino or Black. For many of them, English is their second language, which can create a barrier for learning in other subjects.

“With our younger people we focus heavily on reading levels and math,” said Cinithia Valdez, executive director, Corners Outreach. “If a child isn’t proficient and ready by the third grade, they’re eight times more likely to drop out of high school.”

While their tutors help with English, they also offer tutoring in math and the arts. Valdez says their mission is personal for her. She was born in the U.S., but she spent much of her childhood in Mexico. English is her second language as well.

“Having an organization that could have supported my parents back then would’ve meant the world to them and for me as a student to have that support that I needed academically. But also, just a support system. Having another family to lean on. A lot of our families come from their home countries, leave everything behind, and they are here by themselves,” said Valdez.

The need is great. Corners Outreach relies on local educators for help. Many of their tutors volunteer their time to tutor in their after-school programs for both young learners and adult learners. The nonprofit has grown over the last 12 years. They now offer job placement services and operate their own lawncare business where they employ many of the families they serve.

When choosing an organization to give to it’s important to find out, after costs, what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

Corners Outreach scored 72 percent, earning a two-star rating on CharityNavigator. If you’d like to donate to this nonprofit, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.