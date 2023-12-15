Coyotes spotted on the prowl in Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coyotes were spotted in a Peachtree Corners neighborhood this week.

Atlanta News First viewer Norina Johnson sent two videos of three coyotes at the Corners at Holcomb Bridge Apartment complex.

One appeared to be eating a small animal or rodent.

Tyler Hawkins also lives there and says they received an email from the complex.

“There are coyotes that have been spotted walking around and just to keep an eye out for them,” he said of the note. “If you have pets to make sure they’re on a leash.”

He said in his three years of living there, this is the first message he has ever seen about coyotes.

“They’re very intelligent and very adaptable, which allows them to thrive in a variety of environments,” says Emily Rapach, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Urban Wildlife program.

“We are starting to enter the very early stages of the breeding season, so we do expect a spike in reported sightings over the next couple of months,” she explains.

If you do spot a coyote, here is what Rapach advises: “Hold your ground. Don’t turn your back and run from the coyote. Make yourself look big and scary, whether that’s waving your arms or yelling at it. Sometimes, we tell people to carry an air horn if they’re out walking at odd hours— anything to shoo that coyote away.”

Rapach also says to make sure not to put anything outside that a coyote may find tempting.

“Birdseed, pet, food, and garbage,” she says. “If we can secure those things to where we don’t see them, we can keep them wary of people and keep them out of our backyards.”

Of course, people also need to be mindful of their own pets.

“If your animal is outside, you should be with it and keep an eye on it,” Rapach says. “Keep your dogs on leashes. If you have a small dog and you’re walking it and you come across a coyote, just picking that dog up is more than enough to deter the coyote.”

For the most part, though, coyotes like to remain inconspicuous.

“They are naturally wary of people. They don’t want much to do with us,” she says. “A lot of times they are around and we just don’t know it.”

Hawkins, meanwhile, says he is going to stay aware.

“Just keeping an eye out around the corners and in between cars, because you never know,” he says.

On the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website, there is an option to look up data by county.

In the last year in Gwinnett County, coyotes made up the majority of calls about various species at 14%. Deer was the second highest at 13%.

The year previously, coyote calls were half that at 7%. Foxes took the lead that year.

