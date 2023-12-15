Doctor describes postpartum drug as game changer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that one in eight women experience some sort of sadness after giving birth.

More than 120,000 mothers give birth in Georgia every year. The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health gave Georgia an F for a lack of mental health support for new and expectant mothers. The group found that Georgia does not have enough providers and help for mothers struggling to pay for screenings.

The Food and Drug Administration-approved pill is called Zurzuvae and has been called a game changer. Doctors said it can improve postpartum symptoms after just a few days. The drug is now available to women in Georgia.

The pill’s manufacturer instructs patients to take the pills twice a day for two weeks. Most women experience fewer symptoms in three days.

Dr. Cecil Bennett said the announcement comes at a good time. Symptoms may be more difficult to manage in the winter months. With shorter and darker days, moms caring for newborns feel isolated.

“This newly approved medication for postpartum works as quickly as three days, meaning it can quickly alter a path that can be quite destructive,” Bennett said.

Bennett said something needs to be done to lower the price. The drug could cost you more than $15,000.

“We throw around ‘game changer’ a lot, but as someone who has treated women with postpartum depression, this is a game changer,” Bennett said. “It’s a medication to assist patients, to get people back to enjoying life. Remember, this disease doesn’t just affect the mother – it affects the child. And there could be short-term as well as long-term impact on the infant.”

