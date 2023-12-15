Man shot to death at busy Atlanta intersection, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot to death at a busy Atlanta intersection Friday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened at the Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW intersection.

Police said shortly after 5 p.m., a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APD.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.