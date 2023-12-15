First Alert Forecast: Grab the coat this morning, but the afternoon will be beautiful with sunshine and 50s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The morning starts on another cold note with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Through the afternoon, expect a beautiful December day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend brings a few changes, starting with more cloud cover Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy to even overcast conditions at times Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible late Saturday as well.

The showers Saturday night are a precursor to a higher coverage of rain Sunday, especially overnight into the early morning.

Sunday is a First Alert as the day will feature a few changes that will create a bit of a nuisance.

While many of us are sleeping early Sunday, a low bringing heavy rain will be passing to our East. This low will bring a chance for rain to much of North Georgia, and even some heavy rain along coastal Georgia.

A few trailing showers will be possible through late morning Sunday, but we will dry out by mid day Sunday. After the rain, we continue our First Alert for wind as it will be quite the blustery day.

Wind will pick up through the afternoon and evening with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible, maybe even higher gusts for the mountains.

Expect a cold and wind start to the next work and school week with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Mornings will stays cold in the 20s and 30s through mid week with highs gradually heading back into the upper 50s by Thursday.

