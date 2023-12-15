Infant in critical condition following Friday morning I-85 crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An infant is in critical condition following an early Friday morning crash on I-85, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on I-85 NB near the Shallowford Road exit. Two vehicles were involved.

Two others were taken to the hospital and expected to be okay.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

