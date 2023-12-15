Man struck, killed by train in Gainesville, Hall County sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man believed to be homeless was killed when he was struck by a train in Gainesville on Thursday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. about the man being hit as he was walking along railroad tracks on Georgia Avenue in the area of Industrial Boulevard.

“The victim, a 49-year-old white male, is believed to be part of the homeless community in Gainesville,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the man’s name until relatives can be notified of his death.

Investigators reportedly learned that two people were walking in the center of the track as a train approached them from behind.

When the train conductor sounded the horn, one person moved to the side, but the victim continued to walk on the track, the sheriff’s office said. The conductor wasn’t able to stop the train and the man was struck. He died at the scene.

