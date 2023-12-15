Mother, son sentenced to prison for forcing woman into prostitution, DeKalb DA says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and son have been sentenced to prison for reportedly forcing a woman into prostitution in Decatur, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Vanessa Woods, 53, and her son, Allan Sanchez Woods, 30, were found guilty on charges of pimping on Thursday. The mother and son forced a woman into prostitution for almost a year and advertised the victim’s services on websites, the district attorney said.

In April 2022, DeKalb County Police responded to a domestic assault on Candler Road. A 28-year-old victim told officers that Woods physically assaulted her, preventing her from calling the police.

At one point, the victim flagged down a man, borrowing his phone. But when Woods saw that, he pointed a gun at the man and forcibly took the phone and drove off.

Deputies learned that the victim initially met Woods on a dating website and he “almost immediately began to control her,” the district attorney said.

“For about a year, the victim performed sexual acts for money and then turned the money over to Defendant Allan Woods. She told investigators that Allan Woods would not let her leave the house, kept her from seeing her family, deprived her of food and would often take away her phone,” the district attorney said.

The district attorney said both defendants admitted to posting the victim on websites for sex in their statement to investigators.

Allan Woods was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 years in prison and the rest on probation. Vanessa Woods was sentenced to 12 months, with 180 days in prison, the district attorney said.

The district attorney said Allan Woods was also convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection to an incident on April 25, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.