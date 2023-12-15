Multiple holiday food distribution events happening across DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of fruits, vegetables and chicken across multiple locations.

The event is aimed at helping families in need this holiday season.

“The high cost of groceries will make it difficult for hard-working families to put food on their tables during this festive holiday season,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

In addition to the food, organizers will be distributing snacks for children.

The food distributions will be held at these locations:

Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta GA 30345

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

Since 2020, DeKalb County has distributed more than 139,000 boxes of food to community members in need.

