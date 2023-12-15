3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Multiple holiday food distribution events happening across DeKalb County

In addition to the food, organizers will be distributing snacks for children.
In addition to the food, organizers will be distributing snacks for children.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of fruits, vegetables and chicken across multiple locations.

The event is aimed at helping families in need this holiday season.

“The high cost of groceries will make it difficult for hard-working families to put food on their tables during this festive holiday season,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

In addition to the food, organizers will be distributing snacks for children.

The food distributions will be held at these locations:

  • Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta GA 30345
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

Since 2020, DeKalb County has distributed more than 139,000 boxes of food to community members in need.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress
Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a Kennesaw crosswalk.
Cobb County high school student dies after being hit by alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Hannah Payne received life sentence
Hannah Payne received life sentence
Police said the man is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault,...
Clayton County man charged with shooting, killing his father, police say
The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on I-85 NB near the Shallowford Road exit. Two...
Infant in critical condition following Friday morning I-85 crash
Cobb County schools
Cobb County school districts thrown out as unconstitutional