Newnan Santa encouraging others to become organ donors

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - He has the white beard. The love of red. A jolly laugh.

“I let my beard start growing out and my sister-in-law Shelby says, ‘You should just be Santa,’” said Richard Hawk.

If you know anything about Santa, you know he has his helpers. Richard Hawk is one of them and he has a day job you might not expect.

Hawk works at the coroner’s office in Newnan. He has worked there for about 13 years.

“I am here just to help others, get them through the rough times,” Hawk said.

This is Hawk’s first year as Santa’s helper. Tragedy brought him here. In April of 2022, he lost his son, his dad, and his mom in a shooting.

“My son really loved Christmas,” he said.

Hawk works with LifeLink, encouraging others to #bethegift this year and sign up to become organ donors. He uses his platform to talk about his passions.

“Once you are buried, what do your organs do for you?” said Hawk. “That is what led to doing the Santa thing, to bring joy to me and my wife, but also to other people, to kids to adults.”

So he makes people happy and puts a little magic back in the world during a month that is full of grief.

“It is magical, and that is the fun part of it,” he said.

For Hawk, it’s all about helping someone through loss, helping someone find a way to give back, and finding some magic during the holidays when it feels hard to see.

“God has given me the grace to move on and live day by day. Our life is that dash in between birth and death and what you do during that dash is what matters most. That is what people remember,” he said.

