‘Please stop’: Both families in Hannah Payne murder trial facing death threats, Clayton County DA says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating death threats made to two families involved in a high-profile murder case out of Clayton County.

On Friday, 25-year-old Hannah Payne was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the murder of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring. But both families are being threatened on social media, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said in a press conference after the sentencing.

“I ask that you do not, do not threaten either family. It’s a tragedy all the way around,” she said. “Both families are still grieving. Let them grieve in peace, without you threatening them. I beg of you.”

Mosley said authorities like the police department are looking into the threats and victim advocates are helping Herring’s family.

Some of those making the threats believe the crime was race-related, as Payne is white and Herring was Black, according to Mosley. But her office doesn’t believe race was a factor in the murder.

“That’s too simple, to say that it was Black and white,” she said. “We’ve got to stop the race-baiting. This is America. We are Americans.”

The case dates back to May 7, 2019. Payne called 911, saying she saw a man drive through a red light, hit an 18-wheeler and drive away. She later approached Herring, the driver, and the two wrestled with each other.

On the witness stand, Payne said Herring pulled the trigger of her gun, but the prosecution argued she was the aggressor and shot him. On Tuesday, she was found guilty of all eight counts she faced — including malice murder.

Payne can apply for parole in 43 years. State law rules those with life sentences can’t apply for parole until they have already served 30 years, and Payne was assigned 13 more years to be served consecutively for other charges.

By that point, Payne will be 68.

“In our mind, when you look at 43 years and you’re 25? All the good years are gone,” Mosley said. “Her memories will be of prison.”

