Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County

Jennah Dubose-West
Jennah Dubose-West(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are looking for a missing teenager.

The Clayton County Police Department says around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 15, officers responded to an apartment at 3196 Mt. Zion Road in Morrow for a missing person report. Upon arrival, officers learned that 16-year-old Jennah Dubose-West was last seen leaving the residence on Nov. 24 around 5 a.m. in an unknown Gray SUV with a bag of clothing, but it is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Dubose-West is described as a Black female with brown eyes and red hair, 5 foot 5 inches in height, and weighs 280 pounds. Police say she is diagnosed with Bipolar and Depression and is currently off her medication.

Anyone with information on Dubose-West’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 EXT 8.

