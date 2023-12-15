Possible solution to dangerous problems at Fulton County Jail: more judges?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A committee of Georgia senators empaneled to look into issues plaguing the Fulton County Jail heard from Sheriff Pat Labat on Thursday.

Labat told them that he’s proud of the work his team has done to reduce the overcrowding that’s plagued the facility since before his tenure as sheriff.

But the jail — where 10 detainees have died in custody this year alone — still has its fair share of population problems.

Nearly 30% of the detainees at the jail still haven’t received a day in court, and Labat agreed with lawmakers that adding more Fulton County judges to hear cases — or having existing judges hear cases on nights and weekends — could help to drastically reduce the number of inmates.

“There are opportunities across the country where people are doing that,” said Labat. “I think it’ll serve us better.”

But Labat held tight to his well-expressed desire to build a new jail facility altogether. Estimates have the price tag of a new jail at around $1.7 billion in taxpayer dollars, and it’s been a controversial notion.

After the meeting, Labat pointed to a recent feasibility study released by Fulton County officials.

“It shows that more than 80% of the facility itself needs to be rehabilitated,” he said. “The jail feasibility study also shows it would cost us more to rehab the facility than to build a facility. So every moment that we hesitate and every moment that we delay, costs us as a county, more and more tax dollars.”

The panel of lawmakers could craft legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to help alleviate some of the issues at the jail, like incentives to improve staffing levels — another issue Labat noted.

“Practically speaking, we would like to see legislation passed that could enforce the rules, at the state level, regarding how inmates are treated in Georgia,” said Michael Harper, an attorney for the families of Lashawn Thompson and Dayvion Blake, two detainees who died inside the jail this year.

Thompson’s story made national headlines when it was revealed he died from bed bugs. Blake was stabbed to death with a makeshift shank made from a piece of the jail’s crumbling walls.

Harper said he continues to get calls daily from other families who have had issues with the jail.

“We want the calls to stop,” he said. “I’d much rather practice some other area of law to help people and not constantly have to go down to the Fulton County jail and make arguments on behalf of these families. It’s very exhausting.”

“The family of Lashawn Thompson is looking forward to seeing the final report and recommendations and any reparative legislation from the Georgia state legislature regarding the horrible conditions at the Fulton County Jail which led to the tragic and preventable death of Lashawn Thompson,” said Thompson’s family in a statement to Atlanta News First. “We hope that the previously announced federal DOJ investigation and the state of Georgia’s attention will make a difference and save lives.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.