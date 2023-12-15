Restaurant Report Card: Cow Wow Korean BBQ fails with 50; Egg Harbor Cafe earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News first uncovered critical health violations at a Gwinnett County restaurant that failed two out of its last three inspections.

Most recently, Cow Wow Korean BBQ in Suwanee scored only 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report states there was raw meat stored over vegetables. Plus, an employee did not wash their hands after handling dirty dishes. And there was mold found on green peppers, lemons and limes.

“No, no, no. We were ready to trash it out,” Cow Wow Korean BBQ Manager Erin Jung said.

The manager said they would never serve moldy food to customers. She also said they corrected the violations noted in the report.

Still, Atlanta News First noticed management had posted an old health inspection report of 96 instead of their failing one of 50.

Management claims they never got a copy of the failing report from the health department. But after we called them out on it, they took down the old score and agreed to print out and post the new failing one.

An update in Gwinnett County, Happy Valley still has reason to be sad scoring only 72 points and a “C” on a reinspection. Plus, the health department sent Atlanta News First photographs which show they still have rodent droppings throughout the kitchen.

At Egg Harbor Café on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award.

They’re family-owned and operated, and this is one of four locations around the state. But the Sandy Springs spot has been here and open for 11 years.

On their menu, you can order the strawberry crunch French toast, Aztec omelet and pot roast skillet. Plus, they have a barista bar in the restaurant where you can grab a hot cup of coffee.

“Boy, that’s good,” Atlanta News First Senior Reporter Adam Murphy said.

