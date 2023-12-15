Road, lane closures in place for construction at 12th, West Peachtree streets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily close 12th Street and temporarily reduce travel lanes along a portion of West Peachtree Street for construction starting at midnight Friday, Dec. 15.

ATLDOT says the closures will be in place on 12th Street NE from West Peachtree Street NW to 10th Street NE until Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. During this time, 12th Street NE will be closed, and travel lanes will be reduced from four lanes to one travel lane adjacent to 1072 West Peachtree Street NW.

The following are detour routes from ALTDOT:

Northbound travel on West Peachtree NW attempting to turn left on 12th Street NE • Turn LEFT on 13th Street NE • Turn LEFT on Spring Street NW • End Detour

Alternate northbound travel route on West Peachtree NW • Turn RIGHT on 10th Street NE • Turn LEFT on Peachtree Street NE • Turn Left on 14th Street NE • End Detour

Westbound travel on 12th Street NE • Turn RIGHT on West Peachtree NW • Turn LEFT on 13th Street NE • Turn LEFT on Spring Street NW • End Detour

Southbound travel on Spring Street NW attempting to turn left on 12th Street NE • Turn LEFT on 10th Street NE • Turn Left on West Peachtree NW • End Detour

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.