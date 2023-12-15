3-Degree Guarantee
Several displaced after fire at northwest Atlanta home

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were displaced after a home and nearby vehicle were engulfed in flames in Atlanta on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said crews responded to the fire at a one-story home and the vehicle at 660 Elinor Place NW in Grove Park.

Support services have been called for the five people who have been displaced due to the fire, the department said.

There were no injuries.

Officials have not released information on what caused the fire.

