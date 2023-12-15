Teen shot while allegedly trying to steal car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a 17-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital after he was shot while allegedly trying to steal a car.

It happened late Thursday night at the Texaco gas station at Peyton Road and MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, it appears the owners of the car shot the teenager then drove off and have not been located.

Police say the teen was wanted on multiple auto theft warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.

