WATCH LIVE: Hannah Payne to be sentenced for killing man who left Clayton County crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman accused of following, shooting and killing a man who left the scene of a Clayton County car wreck will be sentenced Friday morning.

Hannah Payne, 25, was found guilty on Tuesday of all eight counts she faced. Those include:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

False imprisonment

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

On May 7, 2019, Payne called 911 twice. She said she saw a man — later identified as 62-year-old Kenneth Herring — drive through a red light, hit an 18-wheeler and drive away.

Prosecutors said the 911 operator warned her not to approach the man, but Payne did. On the witness stand, she claimed to be a “messenger for police” when she went to Herring’s truck, still on the phone with 911.

Payne said he attacked her and pulled the trigger of her gun during the struggle. But prosecutors said Payne was the only aggressor and acted with malice.

“Do you know how much entitlement you have to have to chase somebody down, detain them, jump out of your car, and run toward a stranger?” the prosecution said. “The audacity (of her) to come here and take that stand and blame everybody else.”

