‘Continue praying’: Deputy shot in line of duty continues recovery, heading to rehab facility

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Corporal Lucas Watts is heading to a rehabilitation facility. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina deputy continues his recovery after being critically wounded last month in a shooting.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Lucas Watts is heading to a rehabilitation facility this week after a nearly month-long stay at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

On Nov. 16, Watts was shot in the head while trying to pull over a suspect’s vehicle.

“Just so you all understand the significance of his injuries, I’m not talking about a grazing wound to the head,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “I’m talking about a bullet to his brain so that you understand just how significant his injury was.”

Watts was rushed into a risky surgery as Crenshaw said sheriffs from across the region were texting him saying they were praying.

The Oconee sheriff said Watts made it through the surgery and started responding to verbal commands from nurses.

“I saw a dead man come back to life ... because of God, and because of intervening prayer,” Crenshaw said.

On Friday, law enforcement agencies lined up along Interstate 85 to show their support for Watts and his family while they were being transported.

Sgt. Ike Lewis shared a livestream of Watts being transported via ambulance on I-85 with several other agencies to Georgia.

The Georgia State Patrol continued the police escort to the rehabilitation facility.

“Continue praying,” Lewis said. “Things are going well. We’re getting good reports. God is amazing.”

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has set up a support fund for Watts and his family, which has raised more than $190,000.

