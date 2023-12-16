3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Do you know this girl? Loganville police need help identifying child

The Loganville Police Department is trying to identify a child who walked into a Walmart...
The Loganville Police Department is trying to identify a child who walked into a Walmart unattended Saturday morning.(Loganville Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Loganville Police Department is trying to identify a child who walked into a Walmart unattended Saturday morning.

The girl, who is believed to be about 10 years old and autistic, calls herself “Paris.” She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Police ask if anyone knows who she is or who her parents or guardians are to contact police at (770) 464-0310.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The scene of a deadly crash on I-20 West in DeKalb County.
1 killed in crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

Latest News

Jennah Dubose-West
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County
Anyone with information on Dubose-West’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Clayton...
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County
New book teaches fathers how to style their daughter’s hair
New book teaches fathers how to style their daughter’s hair
DreamHack gaming festival returns to Atlanta
DreamHack gaming festival returns to Atlanta