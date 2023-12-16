Do you know this girl? Loganville police need help identifying child
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Loganville Police Department is trying to identify a child who walked into a Walmart unattended Saturday morning.
The girl, who is believed to be about 10 years old and autistic, calls herself “Paris.” She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.
Police ask if anyone knows who she is or who her parents or guardians are to contact police at (770) 464-0310.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.