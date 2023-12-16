Do you know this girl? Loganville police need help identifying child

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Loganville Police Department is trying to identify a child who walked into a Walmart unattended Saturday morning.

The girl, who is believed to be about 10 years old and autistic, calls herself “Paris.” She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Police ask if anyone knows who she is or who her parents or guardians are to contact police at (770) 464-0310.

