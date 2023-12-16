DreamHack Festival Atlanta proves the gamers won

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gaming has come a long way since the days of “Doom” and Super Mario Bros.”

As Guy Blomberg eloquently puts it, gaming used to have a stereotype.

“Your stereotypical, pasty white fat nerds in their parents’ basement,” said Blomberg, the Event Director of DreamHack Festivals in North America.

“It was kinda the geeks and the nerds, honestly,” said Todd Harris, the Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance. “We played dungeons & dragons, and we gamed.”

But now, gaming isn’t just cool; it’s an economic driver.

“Now, quietly, gaming is a bigger industry than film and TV,” Harris said.

This is why the DreamHack Festival at the Georgia World Congress Center is expected to pull in 40,000 people over the weekend.

“Atlanta is really the capital in the United States for these large Esports events.”

And there will be games. Lots of games.

“Console, PC, VR, handheld mobile gaming, and tabletop gaming, card games, board games, RPGs, miniatures,” Blomberg reeled off.

It’s also a world of cosplay. “Pumpkin of Steel” runs DreamHack’s cosplay events.

“These are a little sharp,” she said, showing off her X-23/Talon costume and a set of blades protruding from her right hand. “They’re 3D printed. 3D-printed things are a lot harder. They are durable.”

Pumpkin of Steel’s job is to ensure cosplayers have everything they need for their costumes this weekend.

“We have hot glue guns back there,” she said. “We’re going to have stuff to fix your wig, hairspray, hair ties, paint.”

Gaming, once confined to the family computer or, as Blomberg said, the basement, is all grown up, leaving the darkness and taking the stage, with Atlanta as the centerpiece of the American experience.

“This is actually the longest North American show we’ve been running,” Blomberg said.

Proof that the pasty white gamers knew what they were doing all along.

“This a validation of the hobby and the passion that I had when I was a kid that, frankly, I was ostracized for,” Blomberg said.

