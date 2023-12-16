3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DreamHack Festival Atlanta proves the gamers won

DreamHack gaming festival kicks off this weekend
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gaming has come a long way since the days of “Doom” and Super Mario Bros.”

As Guy Blomberg eloquently puts it, gaming used to have a stereotype.

“Your stereotypical, pasty white fat nerds in their parents’ basement,” said Blomberg, the Event Director of DreamHack Festivals in North America.

“It was kinda the geeks and the nerds, honestly,” said Todd Harris, the Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance. “We played dungeons & dragons, and we gamed.”

But now, gaming isn’t just cool; it’s an economic driver.

“Now, quietly, gaming is a bigger industry than film and TV,” Harris said.

This is why the DreamHack Festival at the Georgia World Congress Center is expected to pull in 40,000 people over the weekend.

“Atlanta is really the capital in the United States for these large Esports events.”

And there will be games. Lots of games.

“Console, PC, VR, handheld mobile gaming, and tabletop gaming, card games, board games, RPGs, miniatures,” Blomberg reeled off.

It’s also a world of cosplay. “Pumpkin of Steel” runs DreamHack’s cosplay events.

“These are a little sharp,” she said, showing off her X-23/Talon costume and a set of blades protruding from her right hand. “They’re 3D printed. 3D-printed things are a lot harder. They are durable.”

Pumpkin of Steel’s job is to ensure cosplayers have everything they need for their costumes this weekend.

“We have hot glue guns back there,” she said. “We’re going to have stuff to fix your wig, hairspray, hair ties, paint.”

Gaming, once confined to the family computer or, as Blomberg said, the basement, is all grown up, leaving the darkness and taking the stage, with Atlanta as the centerpiece of the American experience.

“This is actually the longest North American show we’ve been running,” Blomberg said.

Proof that the pasty white gamers knew what they were doing all along.

“This a validation of the hobby and the passion that I had when I was a kid that, frankly, I was ostracized for,” Blomberg said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne, 25, left, was standing trial on charges for the death of Kenneth Herring, 62,...
Woman found guilty of shooting and killing man who left scene of Clayton County crash
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress

Latest News

New book teaches fathers how to style their daughter’s hair
New book teaches fathers how to style their daughter’s hair
DreamHack gaming festival returns to Atlanta
DreamHack gaming festival returns to Atlanta
DreamHack gaming festival kicks off this weekend
DreamHack gaming festival kicks off this weekend
Hannah Payne received life sentence
Hannah Payne received life sentence
Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani trial
Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani trial