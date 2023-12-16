3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers today, rain likely overnight

After the rain, wind picks up Sunday
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 56°

Tonight’s Low: 48°

Rain Chance: 40%

After a beautiful end to the work and school week, the story changes slightly for the weekend.

Today, expect clouds to build through the morning resulting in a mostly cloudy to overcast afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the low to mid 50s.

While the first half of the day will stay dry, a few quick passing showers will be possible through the late afternoon into the evening.

Our First Alert comes into place after 1 PM to give you a heads up that late night and overnight rain will be likely.

Rain will continue into early tomorrow morning and then the wind picks up in a big way.

We continue our First Alert Sunday because of the wind which will gust between 20-30 mph for the afternoon and evening.

Monday will stay cool and windy with highs in the low 50s.

By Tuesday temperatures drop into the 20s for the morning with highs only in the mid 40s.

We keep this cold weather pattern through Thursday before highs climb back near 60 Friday.

cloudy with a few afternoon showers today. First alert for morning rain and wind Sunday....
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

