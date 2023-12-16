3-Degree Guarantee
Fulton County commissioner calls for magistrate judge’s resignation

Fulton County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Cassandra Kirk is facing a resignation call from a county commissioner.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Cassandra Kirk spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First on Friday about calls for her resignation.

“It’s a miscommunication,” Kirk said.

She said she wanted to set the record straight about conversations she had with colleagues regarding the need for more resources since three magistrate judges are assigned to assist with criminal cases in superior court.

“Since 2019, magistrate court has expended almost $3 million. Actually, a little over in providing these judicial services to superior court over those years,” Kirk said.

Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville recently sent a memo to Fulton County commissioners stating the chief magistrate recently announced that this support will either be eliminated or reduced to a single magistrate judge.

As a result, Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett called for Kirk’s resignation.

“If she does that per the judge’s words, we are going to slow the criminal justice system down dramatically and increase the population in the jail,” Barrett said.  “Judge Kirk has spent more time on petty, personal grievances and some desire for control over this administrative function and a larger budget and she’s just wasting taxpayer resources.”

On the other hand, Kirk calls this a misunderstanding and much ado about nothing.

“We remain fully committed to providing unwavering judicial support to the superior court. We continue to urge the board of commissioners, finance department, to carefully consider allocating appropriate funding so that magistrate court is also able to run efficiently and smoothly,” Kirk said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the superior court to see if Glanville wanted to respond to the memo that he sent to commissioners since Kirk said what he wrote is not what she said.  We left a message but did not hear back from him.

