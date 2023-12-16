Man arrested for allegedly hurting, kidnapping woman in front of their child, LaGrange police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested in LaGrange early Saturday morning after what police call a “domestic disturbance.”

Travis Moreland, 37, faces charges of kidnapping, battery and third-degree child cruelty.

Police were called to the situation near 3:50 a.m. The mother of Moreland’s children said he dragged her from one house to another house off Keyes Street against her will, not letting her leave for several minutes. She had visible injuries, police said.

Officers also said the incident happened in front of their 4-year-old child.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call police at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623. You can also report anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers by calling (706) 812-1000.

