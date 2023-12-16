3-Degree Guarantee
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says

Georgia State Patrol vehicle towed away from scene overnight
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a chase that wound through I-20 and multiple Atlanta streets, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Near 12:40 a.m., a DUI task force trooper tried to pull over an Infiniti QX50 on I-28 W. But the driver turned his headlights off and didn’t stop, starting a chase, state patrol said.

The driver exited onto Windsor Street and ran through the ramp’s stop sign, driving back on I-20 W “in a reckless manner,” according to state patrol. Then he exited onto Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, taking several side streets.

He had returned to Hamilton E. Holmes Drive again when the trooper performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver. The Infiniti was pushed off of the road, and the trooper pinned the car to keep the man from driving away, state patrol said.

The driver got out of his car and climbed over the hood, but the trooper used his Taser. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

